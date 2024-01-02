2024: A Thrilling Year Ahead for Racing Game Enthusiasts

As the digital dawn of 2024 unfolds, the landscape of racing games promises a thrilling ride for fans, featuring fresh iterations of beloved franchises and the potential emergence of new contenders. From the anticipated comeback of live events in the Gran Turismo World Series to the unveiling of innovative releases like Assetto Corsa 2, the genre gears up for an exciting year ahead.

Reignition of the Gran Turismo World Series

A significant moment for the racing game community is the anticipated revival of live events for the Gran Turismo World Series. The series, which has been a staple in the gaming world, is potentially planning to recreate the pre-2020 events, with Italy being a likely host. Furthermore, the series is mulling over renewing its FIA certification, an endorsement that elevates its status in the world of competitive racing games.

Transition in the Gran Turismo Landscape

However, the racing world will have to grapple with the closure of Gran Turismo Sport’s online services, a development that will inevitably impact multiplayer modes and other online-centric features. Despite this, single-player modes will continue to provide the immersive experience players have come to expect from the franchise.

Anticipated Launches In The Racing Genre

In terms of prospective releases, Assetto Corsa 2 takes pole position with a Q2 2024 launch. The game is set to feature a new engine and unrevealed content, heightening the anticipation. Another title vying for attention is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, which after a few hiccups, is eyeing a 2024 release. Promising an unprecedented 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island, further details are expected to be unveiled in an upcoming beta. Meanwhile, the fate of Rennsport hangs in the balance, following its failure to meet 2023 milestones. However, the potential showcased through its esports venture and modding capabilities gives a glimmer of hope.

Rumor Mill: An Upgraded PlayStation 5?

Adding to the excitement, whispers about a potential ‘PS5 Pro’ have begun to circulate. If these rumors materialize, this upgraded console could be a game-changer, offering enhanced features like 8K resolution at 120fps and real-time ray tracing, in line with the pattern established by the PS4 Pro. This development could be a direct consequence of the resolution of recent semiconductor shortages, marking a significant leap forward in the gaming world.