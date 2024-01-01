en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

In a game where every move counts, a notable crop of Australian Football League (AFL) players from the Fremantle and West Coast teams stare at a critical juncture in their careers. As 2024 marks the end of their contracts, their on-field performance will serve as the decisive factor shaping their future with the clubs.

Chasing Contracts: The Stakes for AFL Players

The clock ticks for several AFL players, including such luminaries as Dustin Martin, Tim English, and Andrew McGrath, as they find themselves in the final year of their contracts. The year 2024, thus, emerges as a ‘do-or-die’ situation, a high-stakes turning point that could radically redefine their professional journey in the AFL.

Gold Coast Suns: Ready for the Challenge

The Gold Coast Suns, steered by new coach Damien Hardwick, are bracing for the 2024 season, securing key players like Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Jack Lukosius, and Ben King. The team’s commitment to Hardwick’s leadership is evident in their six-year deal with him, illustrating a long-term vision for success.

Questioning the Future: Fremantle and West Coast AFL clubs

The article probes into the critical issues and hurdles facing the AFL clubs Fremantle and West Coast in 2024. It delves into topics such as club leadership, player retirements, key player performance, coaching changes, and the expectations for the upcoming season, offering a comprehensive analysis of their current standing within the league.

0
Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Ushers in 2024 with a Wave of Tax Increases and Charge Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
heart comment 0
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner’s Resilience Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Yasmin Arkinstall’s ‘OCDiva’: An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

By BNN Correspondents

Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
Affordable Housing Alternatives Amid Australia’s Rising Coastal Property Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Affordable Housing Alternatives Amid Australia's Rising Coastal Property Prices
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
12 seconds
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
17 seconds
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
1 min
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
2 mins
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders
2 mins
Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
3 mins
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance
3 mins
Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City'
3 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City'
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
4 mins
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
22 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
22 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
41 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
42 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app