2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports

Tim Tszyu‘s victorious journey in boxing has set the stage for a promising year ahead. As per predictions, Tszyu is expected to ascend to the status of a two-division world champion in 2024, marking a significant milestone in his career. This rise in rank is likely to further bolster Australia’s presence in the global boxing arena.

Australian Powerhouses in UFC

Speculations are rife about Sydney hosting a UFC Pay-Per-View event that will see Australian fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker in action. This potential event signifies the growing influence and recognition of Australian combat sports at an international level. Volkanovski, in particular, is predicted to defend his featherweight title at UFC 298, with a possible rematch against Max Holloway. A successful defense would further cement his standing in the featherweight division.

Jai Opetaia’s Promising Journey

Boxer Jai Opetaia is another name that stands out in the predictions for 2024. In his quest to unify the cruiserweight division, Opetaia is anticipated to fight for, and secure, a WBO world title belt. This achievement would mark a significant step forward in his career and add another feather to Australia’s cap in boxing.

No Limit Going Global

The article also highlights the ambitious plans of George Rose’s No Limit promotional stable. It is suggested that multiple trips to the United States are in the pipeline for 2024, indicating an expansion of their global footprint. Meanwhile, boxing champion Jermell Charlo is speculated to sidestep a clash with Tim Tszyu, providing an interesting subplot to the unfolding narrative of the boxing world.

Australia’s Olympic Ambitions

Harry Garside is pegged as a potential winner of the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. If realised, this victory would not only elevate Garside’s career but also position him as a potential flag bearer for Australia at the Olympics. Such an outcome would be a testament to the sheer talent and determination emerging from Australian combat sports.

As the year unfolds, the number of Australian fighters competing for titles is expected to surpass ten, with optimistic predictions suggesting that Australia could boast of five world boxing champions by the end of 2024. This projection underscores the growing prowess and potential of Australian combat sports. A possible UFC middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland also adds to the anticipation for the year ahead.