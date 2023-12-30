2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict

As the year 2023 draws to a close, the world grapples with an array of events that have shaped and continue to shape the global narrative. From the world of sports to the dark corners of crime, from the relentless strides in technology to the tumultuous realm of politics, and from the financial markets to the war-torn lands of Gaza, we delve into the significant happenings of this year.

Cricket, Scams, and Milestones

In the cricketing world, a cricketer turned conman was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Rajni Basnet Kalita, an Assamese referee, reached a significant milestone by becoming the first from her state to officiate an international match. Cricket Australia, under CEO Nick Hockley, is contemplating a future three-match Test series involving India and England. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established a three-member ad hoc committee to oversee the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) amidst these developments.

Tech, Market, and Development

Tech giant Google agreed to a $5 billion settlement in a privacy lawsuit over tracking users in incognito mode. This news comes alongside the recall of hazardous magnetic ball kits sold at Walmart.com, as mandated by a federal agency. The resilient economy boosted investor confidence, resulting in financial markets closing the year with a 24% increase. South India may soon see a new industrial hub with the development of Parandur Airport.

Unrest, Refuge, and War

In the northeastern states of India, Arunachal Pradesh has offered a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an NSCN leader implicated in an ex-MLA’s murder. In Mizoram, 151 Myanmarese soldiers have sought refuge, while drugs worth over Rs 27 crore have been annihilated in Karbi Anglong. The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, has issued a stern warning against ‘evil elements’ attempting to disturb peace. Israeli warplanes have intensified the conflict in Gaza by striking two urban refugee camps, exacerbating the situation.

US-Israel Relations Amidst Gaza Conflict

The Biden administration has approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel, despite international pleas for a ceasefire due to civilian casualties, hunger, and mass displacement in Gaza. An estimated 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced by the offensive, triggered by an Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. Despite the escalating war, the U.S. continues to support Israel diplomatically and supply weapons, arguing that an early end to the war could symbolize a victory for Hamas. Palestinians are living in fear as bombings occur even in designated safe zones. The U.S. State Department bypassed Congress to approve a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel, citing Israel’s urgent defensive needs as crucial to U.S. national interests. This followed a similar decision for a sale of tank ammunition worth over $106 million. However, U.S. aid to Israel and related national security needs remain entangled in congressional debates over immigration policy and border security.