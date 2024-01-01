en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats

The year 2023 was a global tableau of sporting triumphs, farewells, and historic feats in various disciplines. The year commenced with the world grieving the demise of the iconic Brazilian footballer Pele, a testament to his colossal impact on the sport and its fans.

Football Transitions and Triumphs

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines with his surprising transfer to the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, marking a seismic shift in his illustrious career. Turkish football saw the rise of Furkan Akar, who etched his name into history as the first Turkish athlete to secure a podium finish in the 1000 meters final at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championship. Significant changes in the Turkish Football Federation were reflected in the appointment of Lale Orta, who assumed the role of President of the Central Referee Board, signaling a new era in Turkish football governance.

Triumphs Overshadowed by Tragedy

However, the highs of February were tragically eclipsed by a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey that claimed lives, including those of Hatayspor’s Christian Atsu and the sporting director, leaving a profound impact on national sports.

Victories and Farewells in American Sports

The American sports scene was equally tumultuous, with the Kansas City Chiefs seizing the Super Bowl victory and legendary quarterback Tom Brady announcing his retirement from American football. Canadian football also saw a significant retirement with Christine Sinclair bidding adieu to the Canadian national women’s soccer team after a 23-year career, finishing with 331 caps and 190 goals.

Marching to Success

March witnessed Tuğba Danismaz’s stunning victory at the European Indoor Athletics Championships and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s much-anticipated return to international football. Turkish football underwent major administrative revisions, with Mesut Ozil hanging up his boots and the relegation policy being overhauled. The Turkish Football Federation ambitiously submitted bids to host EURO 2028 and 2032.

Continuing Dominance and New Champions

National wrestlers Taha Akgul and Yasemin Adar Yigit continued their reign in European championships. Football clubs Sevilla and West Ham United clinched UEFA titles, and the Denver Nuggets emerged as NBA champions. In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz’s momentous victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final marked a new era in the sport. The Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team also had a year to remember, winning the FIVB Nations League.

The year 2023 was indeed a rollercoaster of emotions in the world of sports, a year that witnessed the end of illustrious careers, the rise of new champions, and the resilience of athletes in the face of adversity.

0
Sports Turkey United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates

By Salman Khan

NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead

By Salman Khan

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup o ...
@Africa · 6 mins
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup o ...
heart comment 0
South Carolina Tops AP Women’s Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25

By Salman Khan

South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League

By Salman Khan

Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
Glenn McGrath’s Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test

By Salman Khan

Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches

By Salman Khan

United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
26 seconds
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
32 seconds
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
56 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
3 mins
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
3 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
3 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
3 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
6 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
56 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
6 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
7 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
23 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
30 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
38 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app