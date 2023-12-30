2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia

The stage is set for the 2023 Orange Bowl, as No. 5 Florida State squares off against No. 6 Georgia on December 30. This eagerly anticipated matchup, hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, holds significant implications for both teams. Each vying to conclude impressive seasons with a victory, the game marks the first meeting between these two powerhouses since 2003 and just the 12th in their shared history. With Georgia leading the series 6-4-1, the Seminoles are seeking to rewrite history, despite the absence of several key players.

Florida State: A Season of Triumph, Marred by Absences

Florida State heads into the game bearing the weight of an undefeated 13-0 season and an ACC Championship title. However, the team’s triumph has been somewhat overshadowed by their exclusion from the College Football Playoff, and further dampened by a series of injuries and player opt-outs. Most notably, star quarterback Jordan Travis will not be taking the field, leaving the Seminoles to rely heavily on reserves. Yet, the adversity facing Florida State could potentially fuel their determination to prove the selection committee wrong and emerge victorious against Georgia’s renowned defense.

Georgia: Extending a Legacy, Breaking Records

Georgia, on the other hand, is on a mission to extend their 27-year bowl game streak and notch up their seventh consecutive postseason win. Despite a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs are undeterred and resolved to demonstrate their superiority on the field. Leading the charge is quarterback Carson Beck, who has had an exceptional season and is in the running to set a new school record for completion percentage. A win in the Orange Bowl would not only cement the team’s reputation but also allow Georgia’s senior class to set a new record for victories over a four-season span.

The Orange Bowl: More than a Game

The 2023 Orange Bowl is more than just a game; it’s an opportunity for both Florida State and Georgia to make a statement. For the Seminoles, it’s a chance to underscore their resilience in the face of significant challenges. For the Bulldogs, it’s an avenue to extend their winning legacy and set new records. Beyond the play, this game is a testament to the human spirit’s struggle, ambition, and will. As the countdown to kickoff begins, we look forward to a captivating game that resonates with the pulse of both teams’ human element.