2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory

The Associated Press has unveiled the 2023 NFL All-Pro team selections, revealing a roster of athletes who have delivered outstanding performances throughout the season. The results were determined by a national panel of 50 media members using a point-based system. Each first-place vote was worth three points, while second-place votes counted for one.

Lamar Jackson Steals the Show

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson emerged as the frontrunner, garnering 139 points. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was next with 32 points. San Francisco 49ers’ players Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle also received recognition.

Perfect Scores and Near Misses

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers achieved a perfect score of 150 points from all 50 voters, a testament to his exceptional performance throughout the season. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was thrilled to receive first-team AP All-Pro honors with 148 points, just two points shy of perfection. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill also achieved a perfect score of 150 points.

Defensive Powerhouses

On the defensive front, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett scored 129 points, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt followed with 112 points, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons with 86 points. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith each received a perfect score of 150 points.

Recognition Beyond the Frontline

The voting also included positions such as the offensive line, with Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers leading, and defensive backfield players like Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton. In special teams, Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger and Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole were highlighted.

The 2023 NFL All-Pro team reflects a season of intense competition, exceptional individual performances, and team efforts that have shaped the NFL landscape. As the league moves forward, these players represent the gold standard of football, setting the bar high for future seasons.