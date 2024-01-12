en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack

In a showcase of exceptional football prowess, the Associated Press has unveiled the results of the 2023 NFL All-Pro team selections. The announcement came after careful consideration by a national panel of 50 seasoned media members, who cast their votes based on the athletes’ performance throughout the season.

Scoring System and Top Scorers

The players’ ranking was determined using a voting system where first-place votes held a weight of three points and second-place votes counted for one point. Among the high scorers were some of the most celebrated names in NFL. Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, renowned for his dual-threat capability, secured a handsome 139 points. Christian McCaffrey, the versatile running back from San Francisco, bagged the maximum possible score of 150 points.

CeeDee Lamb’s Gratitude

One of the most heartening moments post-announcement was the expression of gratitude by CeeDee Lamb, the wide receiver from the Dallas Cowboys. With 148 points, he had received first-team AP All-Pro honors, a significant recognition that he took with humility and grace.

Standout Players

The voting also spotlighted other standout players who have been delivering extraordinary performances. Tyreek Hill from Miami, George Kittle, and Fred Warner from San Francisco each clinched the maximum 50 first-place votes for their respective positions, echoing their dominance in the NFL.

The All-Pro Team: An Honor

The All-Pro team is an annual selection of the best players at each position during the NFL season, and being named to the All-Pro team is more than just a title. It’s a testament to the player’s skill, dedication, and impact on the field. It’s a recognition that resonates deeply within the NFL fraternity and is held in high regard by players, coaches, and fans alike.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
57 mins ago
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
On July 12, Netflix takes viewers on a deep dive with the premiere of its sports series “Quarterback.” The series, executive produced by Peyton Manning, spotlights the trials and triumphs of National Football League (NFL) quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota over a grueling 17-game season. This intimate exploration offers a visceral insight
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
2 hours ago
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
3 hours ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
1 hour ago
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
1 hour ago
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
1 hour ago
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
1 min
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
2 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
3 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
3 mins
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
4 mins
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
7 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
8 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
8 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
9 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app