2023 Mobile Esports Season: MLBB Leads in Viewership

The arena of mobile esports witnessed a vibrant 2023 season as numerous games garnered substantial viewership across a range of tournaments. The MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), continued its reign as the leading mobile game in terms of audience numbers, with eight of the top ten mobile esports events by peak viewership featuring MLBB tournaments. In contrast, Free Fire saw a continued downward trajectory in viewership.

A Closer Look at Key Tournaments

MLBB’s M5 World Championship led the pack, setting a new record with an audience peak of over 5 million viewers. The grand finals between ONIC Esports and AP.Bren reached a stunning 5.1 million peak viewership, likely driven by the extensive fan bases of the finalists and the gripping match dynamics. Ultimately, AP.Bren clinched its second M-series title, while ONIC Esports finished as the runner-up.

Other notable events included the M4 World Championship and the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup, both of which recorded millions in peak viewership. The M3 World Championship of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, for instance, attracted 3,191,404 peak viewers and amassed 62,618,822 hours of viewership. This championship was disseminated across various platforms, including Twitch, Facebook, VK Play Live, YouTube, NimoTV, Tik Tok, and Trovo, and was broadcast in multiple languages, with Indonesian being the most popular.

The Rise of ONIC Esports and Other Highlights

Throughout 2023, ONIC Esports, an Indonesian team, shone brightly with multiple victories across different tournaments. Additionally, the MPL Indonesia leagues, SEA Games, and PUBG Mobile Global Championship were also among the top events, contributing significantly to a thriving mobile esports landscape.

Despite the decline in Free Fire’s popularity, PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor also garnered significant viewership, demonstrating the strength and diversity of the mobile esports sector. As the new season looms, it will be interesting to see how these dynamics unfold.