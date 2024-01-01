en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak

In the panorama of global sports, the year 2023 was a canvas of significant achievements, historic milestones, and unexpected losses. It was defined by the triumphs of Turkish athletes, who carved their names in the annals of sports history, alongside the earth-shaking tremors of a tragic earthquake that claimed lives within the athletic community.

Furkan Akar and the Ice Triumph

Emerging from the chill of the ice rink, Furkan Akar became the first Turkish athlete to shine at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championship, securing a podium finish. This achievement marked a historic moment for Turkish sports, placing it firmly on the icy map of European speed skating.

A New Era in Turkish Football Governance

In a significant stride towards diversity in sports governance, Lale Orta was appointed President of the Central Referee Board of the Turkish Football Federation. Orta’s appointment marked a turning point in the traditionally male-dominated realm of football administration, heralding a new era of inclusive leadership.

Tragedy Strikes Amid Triumph

However, the gleam of victory was overshadowed by the darkness of tragedy. An earthquake that rocked Turkey claimed the lives of several athletes, among them Hatayspor’s Christian Atsu. This devastating event cast a long, somber shadow over the country’s sporting achievements.

Global Sports Highlights

On the global stage, 2023 was a year of upheaval and transformation. The football world mourned the passing of Brazilian legend Pele, while Cristiano Ronaldo made a groundbreaking move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr after a fallout with Manchester United. The NFL saw the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the Super Bowl, while bidding farewell to the legendary Tom Brady. Meanwhile, in athletics, Tuğba Danışmaz won gold in women’s triple jump at the European Indoor Athletics Championships, and national wrestler Taha Akgul claimed his 10th European championship.

Unprecedented Decisions and Celebrations

In football, the Turkish Football Federation took a bold decision to relegate only two teams from the Süper Lig, diverging from the traditional four. The Federation also stepped into the global spotlight, submitting bids to host EURO 2028 and EURO 2032. VakfBank celebrated a momentous win in the Women’s CEV Champions League, while Max Verstappen triumphed in the Australian Grand Prix. The year concluded with Sevilla FC securing their record seventh UEFA Europa League title, West Ham United clinching the UEFA Europa Conference League, and the Denver Nuggets claiming the NBA championship.

0
Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis

By Salman Khan

NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week

By Salman Khan

NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold

By Salman Khan

Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches

By Salman Khan

David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket ...
@South Africa · 10 mins
David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket ...
heart comment 0
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner’s Toughest Bowler & Japan’s Earthquake

By Salman Khan

Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year’s Day Showdown at Anfield

By Salman Khan

Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future

By Salman Khan

Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear

By Salman Khan

Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
23 seconds
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
3 mins
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
4 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
4 mins
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
5 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
5 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
6 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
7 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
41 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app