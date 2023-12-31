en English
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images

As we bid adieu to 2023, the lens of Getty Images’ photographers recaps a year of significant global events, emphasizing the role of photojournalism in documenting our shared human journey.

From the euphoria of sporting victories to the sobering realities of natural disasters and conflict, these pictures have become a testament to our times, an authentic historical record that speaks volumes.

Matildas’ Stirring Victory

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was a defining event, especially with Australia’s national women’s football team, the Matildas, clinching a victory against France.

Their journey, marked with an intense semi-final against England, was vividly captured, illustrating the emotional rollercoaster inherent in sports. The Matildas’ matches became the most-watched events in Australia, with their semi-final drawing an audience of 7.13 million, underscoring the universal appeal of football.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

A stark contrast to the celebratory spirit of sports, the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria claimed over 40,000 lives.

These tragic events underscored the role of photojournalists in portraying the harsh realities of such calamities. The images served as a reminder of the fragility of life and the resilience of communities in the face of adversity.

Hamas-Israel Conflict

Another significant event of 2023 was the attack by Hamas on Israel, leading to a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ensuing conflict, marked by a rising death toll and humanitarian crisis, was chronicled by photographers on the ground. These images, raw and real, highlighted the human costs of such confrontations.

Entertainment and Royal Ascension

On the entertainment front, 2023 was a year of notable events. The premiere of the Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, along with Sydney’s vibrant WorldPride 2023 events, were captured in all their glitz and glamour.

Additionally, the historical coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, symbolized a new era. The imagery associated with royal photography bore the weight of trust and responsibility, commemorating these milestones with due reverence.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

