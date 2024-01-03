2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality

The conclusion of the 2023 fantasy football season came with a bitter aftertaste for many managers. A handful of players, who were anticipated to be game-changers, fell short of their expected performance. Some of the biggest non-injury-related disappointments included players like Patrick Mahomes, Tony Pollard, Bijan Robinson, Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins, and Travis Kelce.

Notable Failures of the Season

Patrick Mahomes, despite finishing as the overall QB7, had managers grumbling. His early draft position meant missing out on other top players, and he underperformed with career lows in several passing statistics. Tony Pollard, who entered the season with high expectations, wrapped up the season with career lows in efficiency, casting a shadow over his impending free agency prospects.

Unmet Expectations

The hype around Bijan Robinson, despite his potential and a seemingly strong setup on the Falcons, did not translate into the expected fantasy points, ranking as the overall RB11. Stefon Diggs, who started the season strong, faded in the second half due to team strategy changes and increased competition for targets. Tee Higgins, while struggling with consistency, finished as the WR40. His performance, however, might position him as a valuable pick for the next season.

Concluding the Season

Travis Kelce, once a fantasy favorite, experienced a decline in his performance towards the end of the season, raising questions about his longevity in the sport. These players’ underperformances posed significant challenges to fantasy managers, affecting both playoff prospects and overall season performance. The season also highlighted the risks of players being rested in Week 18 due to clinched playoff spots, throwing another curveball at managers.