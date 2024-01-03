en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality

The conclusion of the 2023 fantasy football season came with a bitter aftertaste for many managers. A handful of players, who were anticipated to be game-changers, fell short of their expected performance. Some of the biggest non-injury-related disappointments included players like Patrick Mahomes, Tony Pollard, Bijan Robinson, Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins, and Travis Kelce.

Notable Failures of the Season

Patrick Mahomes, despite finishing as the overall QB7, had managers grumbling. His early draft position meant missing out on other top players, and he underperformed with career lows in several passing statistics. Tony Pollard, who entered the season with high expectations, wrapped up the season with career lows in efficiency, casting a shadow over his impending free agency prospects.

Unmet Expectations

The hype around Bijan Robinson, despite his potential and a seemingly strong setup on the Falcons, did not translate into the expected fantasy points, ranking as the overall RB11. Stefon Diggs, who started the season strong, faded in the second half due to team strategy changes and increased competition for targets. Tee Higgins, while struggling with consistency, finished as the WR40. His performance, however, might position him as a valuable pick for the next season.

Concluding the Season

Travis Kelce, once a fantasy favorite, experienced a decline in his performance towards the end of the season, raising questions about his longevity in the sport. These players’ underperformances posed significant challenges to fantasy managers, affecting both playoff prospects and overall season performance. The season also highlighted the risks of players being rested in Week 18 due to clinched playoff spots, throwing another curveball at managers.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
54 seconds ago
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
In an unprecedented move, Arsenal Football Club has voiced its concerns to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) regarding the perceived inadequate protection of their star player, Bukayo Saka, against overly aggressive play in the Premier League. The club holds that players are not being penalised as they should be, often escaping yellow cards
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory
39 mins ago
Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
40 mins ago
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
15 mins ago
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
17 mins ago
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
33 mins ago
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
42 seconds
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
54 seconds
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app