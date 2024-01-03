2023 Fantasy Football: A Season of Disappointments

The 2023 fantasy football season has drawn to its conclusion, leaving a trail of highs and lows in its wake. A game of strategy, foresight, and sometimes, sheer luck, it had its heroes, and, inevitably, its disappointments. Among the biggest letdowns were some prominent names who, despite high expectations, failed to deliver on their fantasy potential.

Patrick Mahomes: A Season in Shadows

Patrick Mahomes, often a fantasy favourite, had a lacklustre 2023 season. Despite finishing as QB7, he underperformed relative to his draft position. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback grappled with career lows in key passing metrics and an uncharacteristically high number of dropped passes. His saving grace, albeit insufficient, was a career high in rushing yards.

Tony Pollard: From Promise to Disappointment

Another notable disappointment was Tony Pollard. His season started with promise but ended on a low note. Pollard’s year was marked by career lows in efficiency, compounded by a dismal performance during the fantasy playoffs.

Bijan Robinson and Stefon Diggs: Lost in Translation

Bijan Robinson, despite a high draft selection and impressive on-field play, was unable to translate his abilities into fantasy success, earning him the unwelcome tag of a relative bust. Similarly, Stefon Diggs saw his early-season heroics fizzle as the Bills’ offense shifted focus, denting his fantasy output in the second half of the season.

Tee Higgins and Travis Kelce: Inconsistency and Decline

Tee Higgins’ inconsistent season, marred by a low target share, left many fantasy managers disgruntled. But with the prospect of free agency, he might offer value next season. Travis Kelce started the season strong but faltered significantly in the latter part, particularly during the fantasy playoffs, leaving those who drafted him early feeling disillusioned.

These players, for their varying reasons, underperformed relative to their draft positions or expectations, significantly impacting the outcomes in the world of fantasy football. As the dust settles on the 2023 season, fantasy managers are left to reflect on their strategies, their victories, and their disappointments, all while looking ahead to the new season.