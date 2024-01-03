en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

2023 Fantasy Football: A Season of Disappointments

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
2023 Fantasy Football: A Season of Disappointments

The 2023 fantasy football season has drawn to its conclusion, leaving a trail of highs and lows in its wake. A game of strategy, foresight, and sometimes, sheer luck, it had its heroes, and, inevitably, its disappointments. Among the biggest letdowns were some prominent names who, despite high expectations, failed to deliver on their fantasy potential.

Patrick Mahomes: A Season in Shadows

Patrick Mahomes, often a fantasy favourite, had a lacklustre 2023 season. Despite finishing as QB7, he underperformed relative to his draft position. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback grappled with career lows in key passing metrics and an uncharacteristically high number of dropped passes. His saving grace, albeit insufficient, was a career high in rushing yards.

Tony Pollard: From Promise to Disappointment

Another notable disappointment was Tony Pollard. His season started with promise but ended on a low note. Pollard’s year was marked by career lows in efficiency, compounded by a dismal performance during the fantasy playoffs.

Bijan Robinson and Stefon Diggs: Lost in Translation

Bijan Robinson, despite a high draft selection and impressive on-field play, was unable to translate his abilities into fantasy success, earning him the unwelcome tag of a relative bust. Similarly, Stefon Diggs saw his early-season heroics fizzle as the Bills’ offense shifted focus, denting his fantasy output in the second half of the season.

Tee Higgins and Travis Kelce: Inconsistency and Decline

Tee Higgins’ inconsistent season, marred by a low target share, left many fantasy managers disgruntled. But with the prospect of free agency, he might offer value next season. Travis Kelce started the season strong but faltered significantly in the latter part, particularly during the fantasy playoffs, leaving those who drafted him early feeling disillusioned.

These players, for their varying reasons, underperformed relative to their draft positions or expectations, significantly impacting the outcomes in the world of fantasy football. As the dust settles on the 2023 season, fantasy managers are left to reflect on their strategies, their victories, and their disappointments, all while looking ahead to the new season.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
6 mins ago
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
The stage is set for an exciting face-off as Brighton and Stoke City gear up to battle in the third round of the FA Cup. Scheduled for this Saturday, at 3.00pm, at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, the game promises to be a thrilling contest. Football fans will be able to catch the action live
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
Jeff Driskel Steps up as Fifth Quarterback for Browns' Season Finale
22 mins ago
Jeff Driskel Steps up as Fifth Quarterback for Browns' Season Finale
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
38 mins ago
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
CF Monterrey Set to Secure Brandon Vazquez in Landmark Deal
7 mins ago
CF Monterrey Set to Secure Brandon Vazquez in Landmark Deal
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
8 mins ago
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
20 mins ago
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
Latest Headlines
World News
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
25 seconds
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
49 seconds
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
56 seconds
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
59 seconds
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
1 min
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
1 min
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
2 mins
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
2 mins
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
2 mins
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
15 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
27 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app