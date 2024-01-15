2023 College Football Season: A Look at the All-Conference Player Selections

The 2023 collegiate football landscape celebrated the brilliance of its athletes as the season ended with the announcement of the All-Conference players. Out of the colossal pool of 14,898 players in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), only 1,183 talents, or a mere eight percent, earned this prestigious distinction.
A Stronghold of Talent: The 'Pigskin Cult'
The 'Pigskin Cult' region, sprawling from Texas to West Virginia, emerged as the epicenter of promising football talent. It boasted the highest concentration of All-Conference players, making up a staggering 43% of the total. The state of Texas, renowned for its football culture, led the charge with 182 All-Conference players, contributing 15% of the total. Florida and California, two states equally passionate about football, followed closely with 120 and 91 All-Conference players, respectively.
Missouri and Iowa: The Underdogs
Missouri and Iowa, although not traditionally considered powerhouses in college football, made their mark with 17 and 11 All-Conference players each. Their contribution demonstrates that talent can flourish anywhere, even outside the usual football hotbeds.
A Global Game
All-Conference selections were not confined to the United States. The international representation included 40 players, just over 3% of the total, with the majority hailing from Australia and Canada. This global footprint underlines the international appeal of American college football and its capacity to attract talent from across the globe.
The Story of the Jacksonville-area Players
Among the notable stories of the season, Jacksonville-area players shone brightly. Furman quarterback Tyler Huff earned Southern Conference player of the year honors on offense. Other players like Tye Edwards from Northern Iowa and Eric Weatherly from Bucknell, who had transfers in common, made significant contributions. These athletes' performances highlight the rich tapestry of stories that make each season of college football a captivating spectacle.