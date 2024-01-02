2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio

In an electrifying year for Philadelphia’s sports radio landscape, 2023 marked significant shifts, particularly for 94 WIP and 97.5 the Fanatic. As Angelo Cataldi bid farewell to the microphone, WIP’s lineup underwent a substantial reshuffle, yet managed to retain dominance over ratings. Concurrently, the station’s parent company, Audacy, grappled with financial turbulence, leading to its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

The Trials of 97.5 the Fanatic

While 94 WIP faced its share of challenges, 97.5 the Fanatic found itself in an unprecedented quandary. The station hit an all-time low, embroiled in a legal dispute with Anthony Gargano over a non-compete clause, resulting in a temporary radio silence for Gargano until April. As the dust settles, the station’s future remains uncertain, especially with the unexpected departure of Jon Marks from WIP’s successful P.M. drive show.

Looking Ahead: Predictions for 2024

As the calendar flips to 2024, rumblings of internal promotions at WIP, such as Jack Fritz’s potential elevation from producer to host, align with Audacy’s strategy to bolster talent from within. With new programming guidance, 97.5 the Fanatic could undergo a structural overhaul, possibly reverting to a four-daypart show lineup.

Leadership Changes and Speculations

The impending retirement of Beasley’s Philadelphia Vice President and Market Manager, Joe Bell, heralds further upheaval. Additionally, reduced on-air involvement from Rhea Hughes in WIP’s morning show sparks questions about her future role. Despite Audacy’s financial difficulties, the radio waves might witness a comeback from Mikey Miss, who maintains a robust relationship with the soon-to-return Anthony Gargano.