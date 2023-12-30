2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World

The year 2023 was a thrilling ride in the sports world, marked by significant events, groundbreaking deals, and the continued rise of athletes as business tycoons. The landscape was dotted with triumphs and groundbreaking achievements on the field, as well as strategic business moves off of it.

On-field Triumphs and New Horizons

In tennis, Coco Gauff emerged as a force to be reckoned with, making a breakthrough at the U.S. Open. The Formula 1 world saw its Las Vegas debut, with Max Verstappen persistently impressing with his performance. Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk continued to compete, with Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina finding a renewed purpose during these testing times.

Off-field Deals and Strategic Moves

The off-field scene was characterized by major business deals, including Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Attempts were made to consolidate LIV Golf with the PGA Tour, marking significant shifts in the golfing sector. Among individual sports stars, Russell Westbrook sold his stakes in auto dealerships and explored the possibility of purchasing an auto parts maker. Simultaneously, Westbrook ventured into the realms of fashion and advertising, underlining the trend of athletes partaking in lucrative investments outside sports.

David Adelman invested in a new home for the 76ers, while Eddie Hearn transformed Matchroom Sport’s boxing division. Meanwhile, the Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer, drew attention for his mammoth net worth, along with the collective wealth of the richest American sports team owners. The year also saw Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore expected to acquire controlling ownership interest of the T’Wolves and Lynx, and NASCAR revving up its licensing efforts.