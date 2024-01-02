2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports

The year 2023 for Chicago sports was fraught with ups and downs, from disappointments to controversies, and candid critiques from analysts. The season was described as a ‘nightmare’ and ’embarrassing’ by Jerry Reinsdorf, the Chairman of the White Sox. The Chicago Bulls, too, had their share of trials. However, in the midst of this tumultuous period, there were also moments of redemption.

A Tough Year for Chicago’s Teams

The Chicago White Sox, the Bears, and the Cubs all had their fair share of disappointing events. The White Sox’s struggles were candidly critiqued by Ozzie Guillen on the NBC Chicago Sports postgame show. The Chicago Bulls faced challenges as well, with analysts Will Perdue and Kendall Gill offering pointed commentary on their postgame shows. The Cubs experienced what was termed an ‘epic collapse’, leading to the firing of their manager, David Ross. This resulted in a ‘two Sut’ rating on the ‘Sut Scale’ that measures postseason prospects based on analyst Rick Sutcliffe’s commentary.

Media Controversies

Among the controversies that added to the chaos were a mispronunciation of Cubs player Adbert Alzolay’s name by ESPN’s Michael Kay, and an unsubstantiated report about a shooting at White Sox Park involving a gun concealed in ‘belly fat.’ Heavyset Sox starter Lance Lynn struggled with the new pitch-clock rules and faced criticism over his fitness, while the Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramirez’s on-field altercation with Sox’s Tim Anderson went viral.

Highlights and Bombastic Personalities

Nikola Jokić’s ejection from a Bulls game and the subsequent loss, and Cody Bellinger’s multitasking during a game while mic’d up, stood out as notable sports media stories. Bombastic TV and radio personalities like Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharp, Pat McAfee, and Stephen A. Smith also made headlines, with Smith even hinting at a potential run for the presidency.

As the year 2023 concluded, Chicago sports fans held their breath, hopeful for a better year ahead, with each team’s struggles serving as a reminder of the highs and lows inherent in the world of sports.