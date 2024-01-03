2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season is halfway and already buzzing with intense competition, personal milestones, and unexpected reschedules. Northwestern Lehigh, for example, had to reconfigure their game schedule due to a delayed start resulting from overlapping football commitments.

Crucial Matchups in EPC and Colonial League

As teams are vying for league and District 11 playoff spots, key matchups in the East Penn Conference (EPC) and the Colonial League are being keenly anticipated. These games are not just about rivalries but are crucial in determining the seeding for the upcoming tournaments.

Perkiomen Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Talent

Adding to the regular season excitement, the second annual Perkiomen Basketball Tournament is capturing attention. This event, held at Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Montgomery County, is a stage for top national teams and players to showcase their talent. Among the participants are nearly 30 Division I-bound athletes, including high-profile players such as KJ Cochran and Jaiden Glover.

Jacob Lewis: A Shining Example On and Off the Court

Another noteworthy mention is Jacob Lewis of Lehigh Christian Academy. Lewis recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer, a testament to his skill and dedication. His achievements, however, extend beyond the court. Known for his work ethic, Lewis is also recognized for his outstanding academic performance, setting an exemplary standard for his peers.

The season is set to culminate with league finals in mid-February, promising more thrilling games and notable performances. As teams and players continue to strive for excellence, fans can look forward to more exciting moments in high school boys’ basketball.