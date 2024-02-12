1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 'Periscopio' Set to Dazzle at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction

A rare automotive gem, the 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 'Periscopio,' is poised to take center stage at the RM Sotheby's Miami event scheduled for March 1-2, 2024. This exquisite specimen will be presented without reserve, offering collectors and enthusiasts alike an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of motoring history.

Advertisment

The Early Bird: The Rarest of the Breed

Among the approximately 150 Lamborghini Countach LP400s produced between 1974 and 1978, this particular model stands out as one of the earliest and most coveted examples of the iconic supercar. As the first iteration of the Countach, the LP400 boasts a sleek and aggressive design that has captivated car enthusiasts for decades.

Featuring scissor doors and a distinctive periscopic rearview mirror—a feature replaced in subsequent models—the LP400 is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation that defined Lamborghini during the 1970s. With its striking Blu Tahiti exterior and biscuit leather interior, chassis no. 1120172 embodies the essence of the brand's storied heritage.

Advertisment

A Provenance Like No Other

Since leaving the factory, this remarkable LP400 has been cherished by only three owners. Its pristine condition and meticulous maintenance are a testament to the care and dedication bestowed upon it throughout the years.

The car's impressive provenance includes appearances at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, as well as featuring in Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Jay Leno's Garage. These high-profile appearances have further solidified the LP400's status as a true automotive icon.

Advertisment

An Opportunity Not to Be Missed

As anticipation builds for the RM Sotheby's Miami auction, interested buyers can view this extraordinary Lamborghini, along with other consigned vehicles, on the RM Sotheby's website. With an estimated sale price of between $1.1 million and $1.4 million, the opportunity to own this rare and exceptional example of automotive history is not one to be taken lightly.

As the auction date approaches, the motoring world eagerly awaits the outcome, knowing that the fortunate new owner will become a part of the enduring legacy of the Lamborghini Countach LP400 'Periscopio.'

In summary, the upcoming RM Sotheby's Miami auction will showcase a rare and exceptional 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 'Periscopio,' one of only around 150 produced during its brief production run. The car's impressive provenance, striking design, and iconic status make it a highly sought-after collector's item, with an estimated sale price of between $1.1 million and $1.4 million. Interested buyers can view this extraordinary vehicle on the RM Sotheby's website in anticipation of the auction.