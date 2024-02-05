1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card Fetches Record-Breaking $12.6 Million

It's the tale of a humble baseball card that has hit a grand slam in the world of sports memorabilia. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, discovered in a house inherited by truck driver Ted Lodge, has fetched a staggering $12.6 million at a Heritage Auctions event. This sale not only smashes previous records but also bestows upon the card the title of the most expensive sports item, card, or memorabilia sold to date.

Unearthing a Treasure Trove

Ted Lodge's inheritance was not an ordinary one. His late father's Massachusetts home was a veritable treasure trove of Topps cards - thousands of them, all in pristine condition. Among these were several cards featuring baseball legend Mickey Mantle. Back in 1986, Alan Rosen, a keen-eyed collector, purchased 5,500 of these 1952 Topps cards, including a substantial number of Mantle cards, for a sum exceeding $125,000.

From $50,000 to $12.6 Million

One of these Mickey Mantle cards, sold by Rosen for a then-astounding $50,000, would later change hands in a transaction that would make headlines. The buyer, Anthony Giordano, who remained anonymous for 31 years, proved to possess an iron will. Despite receiving multiple multimillion-dollar offers for the card, Giordano held on to it until 2022. It was then that he decided to have the card graded and put up for auction.

The Finest of Its Kind

Graded by SGC as a 9.5 out of 10, the Mickey Mantle card is considered the finest example of its kind. The card's exceptional condition and provenance captured the attention of the global sports memorabilia market, driving its record sale price. This sale outpaced the previous record of $7.25 million held by a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card. Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions director of sports auctions, underscored the card's exceptional condition and its provenance as major factors contributing to its record sale price.

As the dust settles on this historic auction, the story of the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card serves as a reminder of the intrinsic value of sports memorabilia. More than just pieces of cardboard, these cards encapsulate moments of sporting history, capturing the essence of the legends they represent.