16th Annual Run With Rotary 5K Race and 1-Mile Ramble: Empowering Community and Philanthropy

In the heart of community spirit and the thrill of competition, the Montgomery/Rocky Hill Rotary Club is gearing up to host its 16th annual Run With Rotary 5K race and 1-Mile Ramble in Skillman Park, Montgomery Township. Slated for April 28, with registration opening bright and early at 8:30 a.m., this event promises not just a test of endurance but a celebration of local unity and philanthropy.

Empowering Through Every Step

With the early bird registration deadline set for March 15, participants are encouraged to sign up quickly to secure their spots in this USATF-certified 5K race. Making the race even more special this year, runners who register by April 5 will be honored with a commemorative T-shirt, marking their contribution and spirit. In a delightful twist to the tradition, the 2024 edition introduces specially designed sweatshirts for the first-place finishers, adding an extra layer of incentive to the friendly competition.

A Community United

Emphasizing the spirit of teamwork and collective effort, the event invites community organizations, businesses, friends, and families to register as teams. The stakes are high and heartwarming: the team boasting the highest number of participants by April 24 will have the privilege of designating $500 to a charity of their choice, alongside receiving a $500 gift certificate for catering services from Tiger's Tale. This initiative not only fosters a sense of community but also amplifies the impact of the event’s philanthropic goals. Recognition extends beyond the monetary, with ribbons awarded to teams excelling in various categories, ensuring every effort is celebrated.

Running for a Cause

True to the Rotary Club’s ethos of ‘Service Above Self’, participants are encouraged to bring along a nutritious, shelf-stable donation for the Montgomery Food Pantry, reinforcing the event's role in addressing immediate community needs. The Run With Rotary stands as the principal fundraising event for the Montgomery/Rocky Hill Club and its charitable foundation, with proceeds channeling support to a broad spectrum of causes. These range from local community projects to significant regional, national, and international initiatives, showcasing the profound ripple effect of local actions in the global pond of needs and challenges.

In capturing the essence of this event, we see more than a race; it's a vibrant tapestry of ambition, compassion, and collective action. From the adrenaline of the starting line to the shared joy at the finish, the Run With Rotary embodies the spirit of community and the relentless pursuit of making a difference. As April 28 approaches, Montgomery Township doesn't just prepare for a day of athletic endeavor but a celebration of what it means to come together for a cause greater than any single race. This event, rooted in the values of service and unity, promises not only a test of physical stamina but a testament to the enduring power of community spirit.