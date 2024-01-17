16-Year-Old Dart Prodigy Luke Littler to Debut in Bahrain Masters

A 16-year-old dart prodigy, Luke Littler, who caught the world's attention by making it to the finals in his debut at Alexandra Palace, is set to embark on a new journey in the Bahrain Masters. Littler, who has been enjoying his newfound fame and the perks that come with it, including meeting Sir Alex Ferguson, a Manchester United legend, and spending time at the Warrington Wolves, his favorite rugby league club, will face Man Lok Leung in the first round.

Teenage sensation's rise to fame

Littler's rise to fame was nothing short of meteoric. After his stunning performance at the PDC World Darts Championship, where he reached the finals and earned an impressive £200,000 in prize money, he became a household name. The championship, which attracted a record 4.8 million viewers, catapulted Littler to the status of a celebrity.

Preparing for the Bahrain Masters

Following his sudden rise to stardom, Littler took a well-deserved break to refresh before returning to the sport. He has since thanked his fans for their unwavering support and is now in the Middle East, gearing up for the Bahrain Darts Masters. The Bahrain Darts Masters 2024, set to take place at Bahrain International Circuit, promises to be a riveting event featuring 16 of the world's best darts players, including Michael Smith, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price.

Other notable matches

Apart from Littler's debut, the Bahrain Masters will also see Michael Smith defending his title against Paolo Nebrida. World champion Luke Humphries will start his campaign against Abdulla Saeed. Other matches to look forward to include Michael van Gerwen against Hasan Haji, Gerwyn Price versus Reynaldo Rivera, and Peter Wright against Haruki Muramatsu.

As the gates open at 6pm for the matches, followed by a DJ session, fans can look forward to a thrilling event, with valuable prizes for fans in colorful costumes. The official draw and autograph session will be held the day before the event, making it an affair no dart-lover would want to miss.