15th Annual Oconee Pilot Club Chase 5K: A Race Beyond Competition

The 15th Annual Oconee Pilot Club Chase 5K is all set to unfold at the scenic Oconee Veterans Park in Watkinsville, promising an engaging day filled with fitness, fun, and philanthropy. The countdown has begun, with the race day registration opening at 10:30 a.m., and the starting gun scheduled to fire at noon. The community is buzzing with anticipation, not only for the thrill of the race but also for the unique awards awaiting the winners.

A Race with a Cause

This annual event is not just a race. It's a collective effort to support the noble initiatives of the Pilot Club. The registration fee of $35 is a direct contribution to the club's projects, making every participant a benefactor. The race aligns the spirit of competition with a sense of community, creating an atmosphere that transcends the usual race day fervor.

Unique Awards Crafted with Love

This year, the Oconee Pilot Club Chase 5K is offering something truly special. The winners in various age categories will be awarded handblown orbs, a testament to the craft of renowned glass artist Loretta Eby from Oconee County. These awards stand as symbols of the intersection between local artistry and community spirit, adding another layer of intrigue to this annual event.

Post-Race Updates

As the dust settles and the excitement subsides, participants and spectators can keep up with the race results on the website www.classicraceservices.com. The page will provide a detailed breakdown of performance, celebrating not just the winners but every individual who participated in this grand event.