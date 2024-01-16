15th Africa Eco Race Concludes: A Test of Endurance and Adventure

On the 15th edition of the Africa Eco Race, an event celebrated for its adventurous spirit and the unique opportunity it provides for motorsport enthusiasts, concluded at the picturesque Lake Retba, near Dakar, the capital of Senegal. The rally marked another chapter in a race that challenges participants to navigate the harsh terrains of the African continent. Competitors traversed across the expansive deserts of Morocco and Mauritania, facing a myriad of demanding conditions and obstacles that tested both their driving skills and endurance.

Advertisment

Array of Vehicles and Unique Dynamics

One of the distinguishing features of the Africa Eco Race is the diverse array of vehicles involved in the competition. From motorcycles and cars to trucks, each category brings its unique dynamics to the race, further intensifying the overall challenge. By highlighting this diversity, the rally not only reflects the myriad ways to explore the African landscapes but also the versatility and adaptability of the competitors.

A Route Promoting Eco-Friendly Practices

Advertisment

The rally's route is meticulously designed to showcase the region's natural beauty while also promoting eco-friendly practices within the context of a high-adrenaline sporting event. This dual focus on adventure and environmental consciousness sets the Africa Eco Race apart as a pioneering event in the realm of motorsport.

End of a Grueling Journey

The conclusion at Lake Retba, known for its unique pink waters caused by algae, provided a stunning backdrop for the end of a grueling journey that started in Morocco and spanned several days and thousands of kilometers. Pol Tarres emerged victorious in the last stage of the race, finishing 7:33 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Attilio Fert. Jacopo Cerutti maintained his lead in the overall standings, securing the championship with a 2-minute advantage over Botturi. The 450 category was dominated by Giovanni Stigliano, while Vanessa Rucke claimed the title in the female category. Marco Menichini and Alessandro Botturi triumphed in the Junior and Veterans categories, respectively.