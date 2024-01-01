en English
Sports

135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music

The 135th Tournament of Roses Parade is set to create a splash in the New Year with its theme, ‘Celebrating a World of Music’. This vibrant event will commence at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, on January 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California, promising a blend of music, pageantry, and tradition.

Audra McDonald Leading the Procession

The parade, a beloved tradition, will be marshalled by multi-award-winning actor and singer, Audra McDonald. The event will feature an array of floats decorated with flowers and natural materials, accompanied by marching bands from various parts of the United States. Highlights will include performances by artists like Michelle Williams, David Archuleta, and Jordan Sparks, ensuring a rich cultural tapestry woven with music and celebration.

The Rose Bowl Game

As the parade concludes, attention will shift to the much-anticipated College Football Playoffs semi-finals. The match, scheduled for later in the evening, will pit the Michigan Wolverines, currently embroiled in a scandal, against the Alabama Crimson Tide, whose inclusion in the playoffs has sparked controversy. This clash of titans promises to be an exciting end to the day’s festivities.

How to Join the Celebration

The Tournament of Roses Parade will be broadcast nationally on ABC, NBC, and Univision, with additional local coverage in Los Angeles provided by KTLA 5. For those who prefer to stream the parade, several platforms are offering this service, including Christmas Plus, Fubo, Local Now, PlutoTV, and YouTube. Detailed guides on how to subscribe to Fubo and other streaming services are accessible for those keen on streaming the event.

Whether from the heart of Pasadena or from the comfort of home, the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade is dedicated to celebrating a world of music, offering a colourful start to the New Year.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

