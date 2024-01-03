en English
Sports

13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut

An extraordinary event occurred on December 9th, the final day of Pennsylvania’s rifle season. Alex Eckenrod, 13, of Hegins, Schuylkill County, made a name for herself in the hunting world when she bagged an elusive and rare piebald deer in York County. Her grandfather, Andrew Orwig of Lititz, Lancaster County, was her hunting companion for the day, making the adventure even more memorable.

The Hunt for ‘The Ghost’

The target of their hunt was a 9-point buck known by the local hunters as ‘The Ghost.’ Its nickname was earned due to its unusual and distinct white coat, with the only brown spots appearing at the back of its ears and the base of its antlers. This unique coloration is the result of a genetic condition, piebald, affecting less than 1% of the deer population. The condition is characterized by non-pigmented blotches scattered across the body, a clear distinction from albinism.

An Unpredictable Adventure

Alex’s hunting debut was almost thwarted when her initial hunting partner was unable to join her. However, her grandfather, Andrew, stepped in, not only as a hunting companion but also as a provider of necessary hunting equipment, including the 12-gauge shotgun that Alex selected for its comfortable feel. Despite the foggy weather conditions, the duo spotted ‘The Ghost’ from a distance of about 50 yards. With careful positioning and her grandfather’s guidance, Alex took the shot, successfully hunting the rare deer.

A Celebrated Achievement

The feat was celebrated by the owner of the farm where the hunt took place and other hunters present. Andrew Orwig’s inbox was flooded with emails and photos from locals who had been observing ‘The Ghost’ over the past two years. Even at the butcher shop, where the deer was taken, people were eager to photograph the rare catch. Alex’s grandmother, Meghan McMahon, vividly recollected the astonishment at the shop. The deer will be preserved with a shoulder pedestal mount, and there are plans to display it at sports shows.

Alex expressed her gratitude to her grandfather, the farmer, and the supportive hunting community, marking a memorable beginning to her hunting journey. The story of Alex’s successful hunt and the capture of ‘The Ghost’ has become a cherished memory within the local community, weaving a tale of familial bonds, the thrill of the hunt, and the rare beauty of nature.

Sports United States Wildlife
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

