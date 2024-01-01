en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier

Massive strides were taken in the infrastructure development of St Helier, as a monumental £120 million housing project received official approval. This ambitious endeavour, often referred to as the Les Sablons application, has been given the green light by the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey, signifying a significant advancement in the area’s evolution.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

The project is set to erect 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and introduce new dining facilities. Deputy John Gollop emphasized the dire need for affordable housing in the region, a sentiment echoed by many. This project aims to not only provide a solution to the housing shortage but also stimulate the local economy by boosting tourism and creating a multitude of job opportunities.

Reverberations in the Community

The approval of this project didn’t come without hurdles. A legal challenge was mounted, which only added to the drama surrounding the development. Despite this, the venture is now set to take flight, much to the relief of the local community and stakeholders.

Broadening the Spectrum

ITV’s evening programming has been shining a spotlight on this development, providing in-depth discussions on the cost of living crisis and sports reviews. Besides that, the channel has been diligent in covering national and international events, conducting interviews with public figures, capturing historical moments, and producing documentaries on current affairs. These efforts have further solidified ITV’s reputation as a reliable source of news and entertainment.

Reflections and Perspectives

The Dean of Guernsey has also shared his thoughts on the escalating cost of living crisis, offering unique reflections and insights that have sparked further debate. Amidst these serious discourse, ITV has not forgotten to highlight the lighter side of life. Features on an 83-year-old woman from Jersey challenging age stereotypes, segments on reimagined iconic landmarks, and coverage of local athletic achievements have kept audiences both informed and entertained.

0
Local News Society Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Olympia Financial Group's Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati's 2024 Lineup

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers

By Geeta Pillai

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance

By BNN Correspondents

UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor ...
@Local News · 4 hours
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

By Rafia Tasleem

Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre

By Shivani Chauhan

Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre
ITV Channel’s New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests

By Salman Khan

ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
50 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
2 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
4 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
6 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
27 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app