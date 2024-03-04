12-Year-Old Lola Groube Triumphs in New Zealand Women's Surf Festival, Sets Record

In a remarkable display of young talent, Lola Groube, a 12-year-old surfer from Pāuanui, made history last weekend at the inaugural New Zealand Women's Surfing Surf Festival. Groube clinched titles in the Open Women's Division, Under-18 Girls Division, and Under-16 Girls Division, becoming the youngest champion in the event's history.

Rising Star on the Surf Scene

Groube's victory is not just a personal achievement; it represents a breakthrough in the sport. Surfing since the age of four, her dedication and skill have quickly set her apart. With her family deeply rooted in the sport, her success is a testament to her hard work and the supportive surf community in Pāuanui. This win at the New Zealand Women's Surf Festival adds to her growing reputation, having already ranked 19th in the world at the juniors in 2023. Groube is now preparing to compete in the world junior championships in El Salvador.

Community and Competition

The festival, held on March 2-3, was a significant event for Waikato surfers, offering competitions across six divisions. Groube's performance, especially in the Open Women's Division where she posted a 15.0 point heat total, was a highlight. Her strategic approach, waiting for the right waves and executing a perfect three-turn combo, clinched her victory. The event not only showcased individual talent like Groube's but also fostered camaraderie and support among the local surfing community.

Looking Ahead

As Groube sets her sights on future competitions, her achievements at the New Zealand Women's Surfing Surf Festival signify her potential to make waves on the global stage. The event itself, with its focus on female surfers and a variety of competitive divisions, highlights the growing inclusivity and popularity of surfing in New Zealand. Groube's success serves as an inspiration to young surfers everywhere, demonstrating that age is but a number in the pursuit of excellence.

The impact of Groube's victories extends beyond the surf community, challenging perceptions and setting new benchmarks in the sport. Her journey underscores the importance of passion, dedication, and community support in achieving remarkable feats. As she prepares for the world junior championships, the surfing world watches with anticipation, eager to see how far this young champion will go.