12-Year-Old Gurleen Kaur Shatters Records, Debuts for India in SAFF U16 Women's Championship

What were you doing when you were 12? Gurleen Kaur will be able to say that she was wearing the blue of India and representing the nation in international football. At 12 years and 267 days of age, she made her India debut, coming on in the final few minutes of Friday's SAFF U16 Women's Championship win over Bhutan in Nepal. "I wasn't nervous at all," the young striker did not hesitate to confirm. "My parents watched my debut. They told me on the phone that they are proud to see me playing for the country."

Proving Age Is Just a Number

Gurleen is not even a teenager, and yet she's rubbing shoulders with girls three to four years older than her. It's not usual to have such young players in what is already the youngest age-group national team. But there are no two ways about it - she is good enough to be here, affirmed head coach Biby Thomas. A disciplined and calm figure not just on, but off the training pitch too.

Early Beginnings and Future Prospects

"Gurleen is intelligent with the ball and always tries to make the best use of possession, better than many 16-year-olds. If we provide her the right path now, she will have a big future ahead and can become a great striker. She is very sensible, mature and confident for her age. With every minute she plays, she will grow into a better player," opined Thomas. Gurleen, a seventh-class student from Mallah, a village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, shared her football journey started at the tender age of five, inspired by her father's encouragement.

Impact on Women's Football in Punjab

Goalkeeper coach Jasmeet Singh, who also hails from Punjab, shared how times are changing now in the state with regards to the women's game. "Women's football is growing rapidly in Punjab. You can find girls playing football in villages across the state. It's great to see such a talent emerging from Punjab, especially a girl. Manisha Kalyan has played an important role in creating a pathway and inspiring girls in the state. Parents are more aware now. They don't differentiate between boys and girls and are actively encouraging girls to play football," said Jasmeet.