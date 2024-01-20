11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup: A Global Show of Equestrian Prowess

The 11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, a notable event in the showjumping calendar, is currently in progress at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. This prestigious event, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, boasts over 230 adept riders from 39 different countries, over 300 exquisite horses, and a generous prize fund of AED 700,000.

Showcasing Global Talent

The competition features 19 classes across six distinct categories, namely CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, Nationals Special, CSIYH1*, and the main event CSIL2*. The event brings together a legion of international talent, providing a platform for riders to exhibit their skill and dedication to a global audience.

Emirati Riders Shine

The United Arab Emirates has made its presence felt strongly in the tournament. UAE riders have outperformed in several categories, with notable performances from Lana Abu Zant, Fatima Intan Yousuf Abdullah Al Mulla, Salma Mohammed Aldhaher, and Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi. Their commanding performances have not only bolstered the reputation of the UAE in the equestrian world but also fostered national pride.

International Performances

While local talent has been at the forefront, the competition has also witnessed impressive performances from international riders. Syria’s Sabri Badenjki and Greece’s Dimitrios Natsis have particularly stood out, showcasing their exceptional horse-riding skills and competitive spirit. Their participation underscores the international appeal and reach of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup.

As the competition continues, it remains a testament to the skill, dedication, and sportsmanship of both local and international showjumpers, further cementing its status as a key fixture in the global showjumping calendar.