11-Year-Old Track Prodigy Gunner Hammett Sets Age-Group World Records, Eyes Olympics

At just 11 years old, Gunner Hammett has not only set two age-group track and field world records but also has his sights firmly set on the Olympics. Despite overcoming early health challenges, including severe asthma, Hammett's relentless drive and family support have propelled him to the top of his sport, winning multiple gold medals at the AAU Junior Olympics and breaking records with ease.

Overcoming Adversity

Gunner's journey to becoming a track sensation began with overcoming significant health issues as a child. His father, Clinton Hammett, recalls the early days of Gunner's persistent asthma treatments and the uncertainty they faced about his future in sports. However, Gunner's resilience and determination were evident from a young age, leading him not only to overcome his health challenges but also to excel in track and field, a sport that demands exceptional physical stamina and strength.

Rising Star in Track and Field

Under the guidance of his father and coach Marioky Scott, Gunner has grown into an 18-time All-American and five-time national record holder. His impressive achievements include winning gold in the 200-, 400-, and 800-meter runs at the AAU Junior Olympics and setting world records in the 800-meter category. Gunner's training regimen, combined with his natural talent and dedication, has set him apart from his peers, making him one of the most promising young athletes in the sport today.

Looking Ahead: Dreams of the Olympics

Gunner's ambitions stretch far beyond his current accolades, with his ultimate goal being to compete in the Olympics. Supported by his family and coach, he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible for an athlete of his age. His mother, Symone, and his coach both emphasize the importance of maintaining balance in his life, ensuring that he remains grounded and focused on his long-term objectives. As Gunner prepares for upcoming national competitions, including the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.

As Gunner Hammett continues to break records and set new goals, his story is a testament to the power of perseverance, support, and passion. From overcoming early health hurdles to dominating the track, Gunner's journey is far from over. With the Olympics in his sights, the young athlete's future is bright, promising more record-breaking performances and, perhaps, a place on the world's biggest sporting stage.