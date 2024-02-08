10th Annual Chief Frantz Red Run 5K: A Race for Our Local Heroes

The countdown has begun for the 10th annual Chief Frantz Red Run 5K, a much-anticipated event scheduled to take place at the Rice Lake Fire Station 1 on Martin Road. This family-friendly race, open to all ages and fitness levels, offers participants the choice to run or walk the course, promoting health, unity, and a spirit of community.

A Race for a Cause

Beyond the joy of physical activity and the embrace of summer, the Chief Frantz Red Run 5K serves a charitable purpose. All proceeds from the run will be donated to the Rice Lake Firefighters Relief Association. Registering for the race by Saturday, July 6th guarantees participants a commemorative race t-shirt. This year's event is shaping up to be a memorable one, with kids' activities, food, and raffle prizes adding to the festivities.

Supporting Our Local Heroes

The Rice Lake Fire Department, a volunteer-based service, works tirelessly to protect Rice Lake and its neighboring communities in Northeastern MN. The Chief Frantz Red Run 5K is a testament to the community's appreciation for their dedication and bravery. The net proceeds from the event will directly support these local heroes, ensuring they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.

Race Day Details

Packet pickup for the race will be available at the fire station on July 26th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., as well as on the morning of the race, starting at 8 a.m. Interested individuals can sign up for the Chief Frantz Red Run 5K online. Whether you're a seasoned runner or a casual walker, this event promises to be a day of camaraderie, celebration, and support for a worthy cause.

As the 10th annual Chief Frantz Red Run 5K approaches, the anticipation builds. This event is more than a race; it's a celebration of community, health, and the everyday heroes who keep us safe. So, lace up your running shoes, join your neighbors, and take part in this extraordinary event.

