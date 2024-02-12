102nd Annual Harris Hill Ski Jump: A Weekend of Excitement in Southern Vermont

The 102nd Annual Harris Hill Ski Jump is making its much-anticipated return to Southern Vermont this weekend. The event, which features 30 competitors from the United States and Europe, promises to be an exhilarating display of skill and athleticism on New England's only Olympic-sized 90-meter ski jump.

Advertisment

A Weekend of Exciting Competitions

The festivities will kick off on Friday night with a free target jump competition under the lights. This event will serve as a thank you to the greater Brattleboro community for its continued support of the annual ski jump. On Saturday, competitors will participate in the Pepsi Challenge, a 90-meter jump with a chance to break the current hill record of 341 feet.

Finally, on Sunday, the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament will take place. This is the culmination of the weekend's events and is sure to be a thrilling competition. The tournament is named after Fred Harris, who founded the Harris Hill Ski Jump in 1922.

Advertisment

A Rich History and Olympic Legacy

Harris Hill is the only Olympic-sized ski jump in New England and is part of the U.S. Cup Competition of the United States American Ski Jumping series. The event has a rich history, having been held annually for 102 years. It has played host to many Olympic athletes throughout the years, including Anders Haugen, who won a bronze medal in ski jumping at the 1924 Winter Olympics.

The event has also been a breeding ground for future Olympians. Several athletes who have competed at Harris Hill have gone on to represent the United States in the Olympics, including Mike Holland and Alan Alborn.

Advertisment

A Festive Atmosphere for the Whole Family

In addition to the competitions, the Harris Hill Ski Jump promises to be a fun event for the whole family. There will be music, food, a bonfire, and a beer tent. The event is free to attend, making it accessible to all. NBC5 will provide coverage of the event over the weekend, so even those who can't make it in person can still enjoy the excitement.

The 102nd Annual Harris Hill Ski Jump is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend of athleticism, history, and community. Whether you're a ski jumping fan or just looking for a fun event to attend, Harris Hill is the place to be this weekend.

Note: The Harris Hill Ski Jump will take place on February 17-18, 2024. The event is free to attend and will be held at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro, Vermont. For more information, visit the Harris Hill Ski Jump website.

In conclusion, the 102nd Annual Harris Hill Ski Jump is an event not to be missed. With its rich history, Olympic legacy, and festive atmosphere, it promises to be an exciting weekend for competitors and spectators alike. So grab your skis, bundle up, and head to Southern Vermont for a weekend of winter fun.