102-Year-Old Tennis Player Inspires with His Passion for the Sport

Len Spence serves as an inspiration at 102 years old, not only for his longevity but also for his continued participation in a sport loved by millions: tennis. The Mildura-based senior is one of the oldest tennis players in Australia, engaging in friendly round-robin matches twice a week. Despite moving slower than in his youth, his determination and competitive spirit remain undimmed.

Tennis: More Than a Game

For Spence, tennis is more than just a sport; it's a lifeline. These weekly matches offer him not only physical activity but also a chance to socialize. He likens the experience to a 'family gathering,' with the collective age of the group sometimes exceeding 356 years. Among these players, many are in their 80s, while the youngest, 71-year-old Ross Douglass, is still three decades Spence's junior. These interactions and his continued participation serve as a source of inspiration for the group.

Living Legend

Spence's fellow players, including Douglass, view him as a living legend—a beacon of motivation that encourages them to stay active. His influence is not limited to his peers; it extends to his family as well. His daughter, Dee, found herself motivated to pick up her tennis racket after a 20-year break, inspired by her father's continued commitment to the sport.

An Advocate for a Healthy Lifestyle

When asked about the secret of his longevity, Spence credits both genetics and lifestyle choices. He hails from a line of long-lived relatives and has always avoided smoking or excessive drinking. However, he acknowledges the inevitable. He anticipates that he may have to retire from the sport within the next six months. Still, Spence continues to champion the benefits of tennis and encourages others to persist with the game. His story leaves a lasting impression, reminding us of the importance of maintaining physical activity and social connections at any age.