102-Year-Old Taiwanese to Defend Father-Son Badminton Title at World Morning Cup

Taipei's World Morning Cup Badminton Championships is set to witness an extraordinary event as 102-year-old Lin Yu-mao prepares to defend his father-son title for the 40th consecutive year. Lin, who holds the Guinness world record as the oldest male badminton player, will also compete in the grandparent-grandchild category, marking his sixth year in this division.

Advertisment

A Legacy on the Court

Lin's dedication to badminton is unmatched. Before turning 100, Lin played badminton every morning without fail. After reaching this remarkable age milestone, he adjusted his routine to play every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lin, who has a sporting background in basketball and tai chi, found his true passion in badminton in his fifties, drawn by the exhilaration of executing a perfect smash. He believes the Morning Cup serves not only as a platform for physical activity but also as a means to strengthen family bonds.

Breaking Records and Fostering Community

Advertisment

The World Morning Cup Badminton Championships has grown significantly over the years, setting a world record in 2016 for the largest amateur badminton championship with 4,318 participants. This year, the event has outdone itself, attracting 4,753 players from 22 countries and regions. The championship offers various categories including singles and doubles for men and women, as well as family-centric games that promote participation from all age groups, thereby fostering a sense of community and inclusivity.

A Testament to Lifelong Fitness and Passion

Lin's participation in the championships underscores the importance of lifelong fitness, passion, and the joy of engaging in sports activities at any age. His story is a powerful reminder of the positive impact of sports on physical and mental well-being, and the role of community events like the World Morning Cup in bringing people together to celebrate these achievements. As Lin steps onto the court once again, his enduring spirit and dedication to the game continue to inspire participants and spectators alike.