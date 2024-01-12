en English
Sports

102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway

In the heart of Richmond, a city renowned for its NASCAR legends, 102-year-old Bindy Gralow fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing high-speed racing firsthand. On January 11, Gralow, a Scottish native with an enduring love for speed and racing, achieved her ambition by riding in a NASCAR pace car at the Richmond Raceway.

A Lifelong Passion for Racing

Born in Edinburgh, Gralow’s fascination with speed was ignited in her childhood. After moving to Canada post-World War II, she eventually settled in Richmond in the late 1960s, a city that would fuel her passion for racing even more. Throughout her life, Gralow has been an epitome of adventure, becoming a travel agent at 60 and exploring the far-flung corners of the world well into her 70s and 80s.

A Dream Come True at Richmond Raceway

Gralow’s latest adventure led her to the seat of a pace car at Richmond Raceway. The famed 0.75-mile D-shaped oval, frequented by NASCAR legends, witnessed Gralow completing five exhilarating laps. Although raceway officials remained tight-lipped about the top speed she achieved, the excitement in Gralow’s eyes told a story of thrill and satisfaction. Yet, displaying her indomitable spirit, she expressed a desire to have gone even faster.

Looking Forward to Future Adventures

Gralow’s experience at the raceway sparked her interest in attending a race later in the year. In an encouraging gesture, the raceway has offered her a special ticket to the President’s Suite. Her daughter, Nancy Gralow, paints a picture of her mother as a curious, fearless individual with a consistently positive attitude. Even at the age of 102, Gralow remains a person who never complains, loves to learn, and looks forward to her next adventure.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

