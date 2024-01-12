102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
In the heart of Richmond, a city renowned for its NASCAR legends, 102-year-old Bindy Gralow fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing high-speed racing firsthand. On January 11, Gralow, a Scottish native with an enduring love for speed and racing, achieved her ambition by riding in a NASCAR pace car at the Richmond Raceway.
A Lifelong Passion for Racing
Born in Edinburgh, Gralow’s fascination with speed was ignited in her childhood. After moving to Canada post-World War II, she eventually settled in Richmond in the late 1960s, a city that would fuel her passion for racing even more. Throughout her life, Gralow has been an epitome of adventure, becoming a travel agent at 60 and exploring the far-flung corners of the world well into her 70s and 80s.
A Dream Come True at Richmond Raceway
Gralow’s latest adventure led her to the seat of a pace car at Richmond Raceway. The famed 0.75-mile D-shaped oval, frequented by NASCAR legends, witnessed Gralow completing five exhilarating laps. Although raceway officials remained tight-lipped about the top speed she achieved, the excitement in Gralow’s eyes told a story of thrill and satisfaction. Yet, displaying her indomitable spirit, she expressed a desire to have gone even faster.
Looking Forward to Future Adventures
Gralow’s experience at the raceway sparked her interest in attending a race later in the year. In an encouraging gesture, the raceway has offered her a special ticket to the President’s Suite. Her daughter, Nancy Gralow, paints a picture of her mother as a curious, fearless individual with a consistently positive attitude. Even at the age of 102, Gralow remains a person who never complains, loves to learn, and looks forward to her next adventure.
