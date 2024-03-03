10-Year-Old Heba Nusaybah Shines in Equestrian Archery, Competes Internationally

Heba Nusaybah Ahmad Mu'az, a 10-year-old equestrian archery enthusiast, has defied expectations and emerged as one of the youngest athletes in her sport. Competing both in Malaysia and internationally, Nusaybah's dedication and skill have brought her into the spotlight. Alongside her brother, Abdurrahman Ahmad Mu'az, she has represented the ARBA Equestrian Archery Club in various competitions, showcasing her talents and the unique bond she shares with her horse.

Early Beginnings and Training

Heba Nusaybah's journey into equestrian archery began under the guidance of her mother, Nurul Fathim Ridayu Ramli, a horse riding enthusiast. Encouraged to explore the sport, Nusaybah and her brother trained with experienced instructors in Indonesia, receiving personalized coaching and diligently practicing their skills. Their training regimen included shooting 200 arrows daily and weekly horse riding sessions, emphasizing the importance of frequent practice and the special connection between rider and horse.

International and Local Competitions

The siblings' commitment to equestrian archery has taken them to competitions across Malaysia and Indonesia, including the Indonesia Santri Day 2023 horseback archery tournament and the Malaysian Horseback Archery League 2023. These events have not only tested their skills but also allowed them to make a name for themselves in the equestrian archery community, highlighting their potential as young athletes in a challenging sport.

Sustaining Passion and Future Aspirations

Despite the significant resources required to pursue equestrian archery, the siblings have learned to earn money independently, contributing to their training expenses. Their mother, Nurul Fathim Ridayu, hopes for more recognition and support for the sport, encouraging other young enthusiasts to explore equestrian archery. As Heba Nusaybah and her brother continue to compete and hone their skills, they represent a bright future for the sport, inspiring others with their dedication and achievements.