en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener

Breaking away from the summer break, 1. FC Kaiserslautern embarked on a formidable journey to the United States, kick-starting their training camp with a 2-1 victory over Louisville City FC. The friendly match, held in Louisville, saw striker Terrence Boyd deliver a brace before halftime, setting the tone for a promising season ahead.

Team Building and Fitness

FCK’s venture to the US is not merely about winning friendly matches; it’s a strategic move to build team unity and bolster player fitness. According to head coach Dirk Schuster, this training camp offers an invaluable opportunity for the team members to reconnect after the summer hiatus. The trip provides a platform for them to acclimate to the rigors of the upcoming season, fostering a spirit of camaraderie while honing their tactical prowess.

Thomas Hengen, the team’s managing director, echoed Schuster’s sentiments, underlining the significance of the camp for attaining optimal player fitness. Despite the logistical challenges of overseas travel and adjusting to a new schedule, Hengen emphasized the trip’s centrality to the team’s preparation for the next season.

Looking Forward to a Competitive Season

As FCK readies for the upcoming season in League Two, Hengen acknowledged the competitiveness of the league, making it difficult to set a clear goal. However, he is adamant about the team’s ambitions – to improve their home performance and to keep the fan base’s enthusiasm at its peak. The sturdy resolve of the team is palpable, as they gear up to face the challenges head-on.

Continuing the US Tour

The US tour isn’t over for the German squad. The main part of the training camp will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota, with another friendly match lined up against the MLS side Minnesota United FC on June 29. As the team continues their journey on foreign soil, they aim to harness this experience to propel them to greater heights in the upcoming season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
19 seconds ago
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
The 52nd National Winter Sports Competition, a marquee event in Bangladesh’s educational and sports calendar, is set to take place from February 7 to 12, 2024 in Rajshahi. Co-organized by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rajshahi and the Bangladesh National School, Madrasha and Technical Institutions Sports Association, the event is a notable
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
4 mins ago
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
5 mins ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
3 mins ago
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
4 mins ago
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
4 mins ago
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
11 seconds
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
12 seconds
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
19 seconds
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
28 seconds
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
1 min
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
3 mins
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
4 mins
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
4 mins
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
Busisiwe Mkhwebane: A Disgraced Protector's Fight for Justice
4 mins
Busisiwe Mkhwebane: A Disgraced Protector's Fight for Justice
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app