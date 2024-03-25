Ángel Di Maria Faces Death Threat in Rosario: A Dark Shadow Over Soccer and City Violence

Amidst the glittering career of Ángel Di Maria, an unsettling incident in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, casts a long shadow over the celebrated soccer star's potential homecoming. Recently, Di Maria expressed his openness to playing again for his boyhood club, Rosario Central, igniting excitement among fans. However, an anonymous and grim threat against his family if he were to return has sparked widespread concern and fear, highlighting the deep-seated issues of violence plaguing the city.

Threats in the Midst of Celebration

Staff at the Funes Hills Miraflores condominium, where Di Maria often resides during his visits to Rosario, discovered a menacing package. It contained a clear warning: Di Maria's family would be targeted if he decided to return to play in the city. This incident comes at a time when Di Maria, at the age of 36, continues to shine on the international stage, recently touring with Argentina in the United States. The threat not only casts a dark cloud over his illustrious career but also raises alarm about the safety of public figures against the backdrop of Rosario's escalating violence.

Violence in Rosario: A Growing Concern

Rosario, Argentina's third-largest city, has become synonymous with violence, primarily fueled by drug trafficking disputes. The city's homicide rate stands alarmingly high, with 22 per 100,000 residents, starkly overshadowing the national average. This isn't the first time the city's violence has touched soccer's elite; Lionel Messi's family was similarly threatened last year, underscoring the pervasive reach of these criminal elements. Local authorities, including Esteban Santantino, a security worker, suggest that these threats aim to instill fear and disrupt social harmony, leveraging high-profile figures like Di Maria to send a chilling message.

Response and Reflection

In response to the threat, Argentine police and prosecutors have initiated an investigation, treating the matter with the gravity it deserves. The incident has reignited discussions on the need for more robust measures to combat the drug-related violence that has gripped Rosario. While the city contemplates tougher actions, including potentially deploying armed forces, the community remains on edge. This episode not only affects Di Maria and his family but also casts a somber light on the broader challenges facing Rosario, prompting a collective reflection on the path forward in addressing the city's deep-rooted issues.

The incident involving Ángel Di Maria underscores a disturbing trend of violence that transcends the realm of soccer, touching the lives of those beyond the pitch. As Rosario grapples with its reputation as a hotbed of crime, the hope for a peaceful resolution and the safe return of its celebrated son looms large, mirroring the community's broader aspiration for tranquility and safety in the face of daunting challenges.