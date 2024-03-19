VSSC Launches SAKHI App for Gaganyaan Astronauts: Health, Tasks, and Earth Connection Simplified

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility, has taken a significant leap towards the successful execution of the Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2025. Introducing an innovative multi-purpose application, the Space-borne Assistant and Knowledge Hub for Crew Interaction (SAKHI), VSSC aims to enhance astronauts' mission efficiency by ensuring their health monitoring, task management, and seamless communication with Earth.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Space Missions with Technology

SAKHI, a custom-built hand-held smart device, emerges as an indispensable tool for astronauts, providing a compact solution to access vital technical information, training manuals, and communication channels. Its development underscores the mission's commitment to leveraging technology for space exploration success. By keeping the digital platform strapped to their space suits, astronauts can swiftly access necessary data, maintain logs in various formats, and monitor health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation. This comprehensive approach promises to keep the crew's physical condition in check throughout their journey.

Enhancing Crew Interaction and Mission Efficiency

Advertisment

Beyond its technical capabilities, SAKHI fosters a sense of connection among the crew and with ground-based stations, ensuring a robust communication link. Regular reminders about hydration, dietary schedules, and sleep patterns are among the app's features designed to support astronauts' well-being. The initiative reflects ISRO's vision to support its astronauts in every aspect of their mission, providing them with a 'friend' that offers guidance, health insights, and the comfort of connection, even in the vastness of space.

Looking Ahead: Gaganyaan's Ambitious Endeavor

As ISRO gears up for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission in 2025, the introduction of SAKHI stands as a testament to the mission's innovative and astronaut-centric approach. The four astronaut-designates, all IAF test pilots, are at the heart of this ambitious project, with the final crew selection process underway. The development and successful testing of SAKHI's engineering model mark a significant milestone, paving the way for a new era of space exploration where technology and human resilience work hand in hand to conquer new frontiers.

The journey towards the Gaganyaan mission continues to inspire and challenge, with SAKHI playing a crucial role in ensuring the crew's safety, health, and mission success. As we look towards the stars, the combined efforts of ISRO and VSSC promise to bring India closer to its space exploration dreams, with SAKHI leading the way as a beacon of innovation and support for the brave astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission.