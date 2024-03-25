Urgent Call to Protect Moon's Pristine Sites Vital for Universe Research Amid Rising Space Activity

Astronomers are raising the alarm over the potential threat posed by an upcoming surge in lunar activity, stressing the need for immediate action to preserve key moon sites. These sites, known as sites of extraordinary scientific importance (Sesis), are crucial for the deployment of advanced instruments that could significantly enhance our understanding of the universe.

Advertisment

The unique conditions of these sites, including minimal ground vibration, shielding from Earth's electromagnetic noise, and extreme cold, make them exceptionally suited for sensitive observational equipment that could not operate elsewhere.

Imminent Threats to Lunar Science

With at least 22 international missions slated to land on the moon by late 2026, and more in the pipeline, including commercial and civil landers and planned moon bases by the US, China, and Russia, the risk of damage to these prime sites is escalating.

Advertisment

The absence of a coordinating authority to manage lunar activities heightens the danger of physical collisions, dust disturbances, electromagnetic interference, and other forms of disruption from drilling and mining operations. Such activities could compromise the unique scientific potential these sites offer for astronomy and other fields.

The Moon's Unique Scientific Value

The farside of the moon, shielded by billions of tonnes of lunar rock, presents the most radio-quiet environment in the solar system, ideal for radio telescopes to study the cosmic dark ages and search for extraterrestrial technosignatures. Meanwhile, cold traps in both seismically and thermally stable regions offer perfect conditions for infra-red telescopes and gravitational wave detectors.

Advertisment

However, these sites are not only rare but also fragile, with some located near potential mining areas rich in resources like helium-3 and adjacent to 'peaks of eternal light' that are ideal for powering future moon bases and experiments.

The Need for Protective Measures

As the moon becomes the focus of increasing human activity, the competition for valuable land could intensify, potentially jeopardizing the scientific opportunities these sites present.

The researchers call for a coordinated effort to protect these areas from the adverse effects of lunar satellites, rovers, and mining operations, which could interfere with crucial astronomical research. The recent visibility issues caused by satellite constellations like Starlink underscore the importance of proactive measures to safeguard the scientific integrity of these unique lunar locations.

As humanity stands on the brink of a new era of lunar exploration, the call to protect the moon's sites of extraordinary scientific importance underscores a pivotal moment in our expansion into the solar system. The decisions made today will determine our ability to harness the moon's unique scientific potential and could shape the future of astronomical research for generations to come.