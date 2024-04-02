Rakesh Sharma Advocates for Peaceful Space Exploration, Urges Global Cooperation

India's pioneering astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, emphasizes the importance of using space exploration as a means to foster global peace and cooperation. In a thought-provoking conversation with NDTV's Pallava Bagla, Sharma reflects on his unique perspective gained from orbiting Earth and stresses the need for an inclusive approach to space technology. His insights come at a time when space exploration is reaching new heights, making his message more relevant than ever.

Space Without Borders: Sharma's Vision

Sharma, who became the first Indian to journey into space in 1984, shared how the view from space, devoid of man-made boundaries, inspired him to envision a world united in its approach to space exploration. Citing a similar sentiment from Prince Sultan ibn Salman al Saud, Sharma highlighted the potential of space to serve as a common ground for humanity. He praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for demonstrating how space technology can significantly improve the socio-economic standards of people globally, through applications in tele-medicine, education, and more.

Collaboration Over Competition

With the increasing interest in space resources, from asteroid mining to lunar exploration, Sharma called for a shift from competition to collaboration among spacefaring nations. He referenced the United Nations' declaration that space belongs to all of humanity, advocating for a shared approach to space's wealth. Despite the potential challenges posed by private sector involvement, Sharma remains optimistic that conflict can be avoided through cooperation. His stance is particularly resonant as India joins the Artemis Accords, promoting collaborative space exploration while allowing resource mining.

Creating a Sustainable Future

Sharma's conversation extends beyond the immediate concerns of space exploration to address the broader implications for peace and sustainability on Earth. He imagines a future where the dividends of space are shared equitably, thereby addressing the root causes of conflict and inequality. His call to action is not just for current generations but for the sake of our descendants, highlighting the importance of creating a sustainable model of development that could prevent the extension of Earth's conflicts into space.

As humanity stands on the brink of expanding its reach into the cosmos, Sharma's reflections offer a timely reminder of the potential for space exploration to unite us in our common humanity. His message underscores the importance of adopting an inclusive and cooperative approach to harnessing the boundless opportunities space offers, not just for the advancement of individual nations, but for the global community as a whole.