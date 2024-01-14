en English
Science & Technology

James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers New Dusty Feature in Beta Pictoris Star System

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:20 pm EST
James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers New Dusty Feature in Beta Pictoris Star System

An unprecedented discovery has been made in the Beta Pictoris star system by astronomers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope. A dusty feature, reminiscent of a cat’s tail, has been identified, hinting at a significant cosmic event, possibly a collision, that took place within the last century.

Astrological Ailurophile

The Beta Pictoris system, located 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pictor, is already known for hosting at least two orbiting planets and two debris disks. These disks are formed by the collisions among asteroids, comets, and other celestial bodies. The newly discovered dusty feature is an addition to these intriguing components, providing an opportunity for scientists to dig deeper into the mysteries of this star system.

Webb’s Insightful Infrared

The James Webb Space Telescope’s sensitive infrared capabilities have made this discovery possible. Its advanced technology allows for detection of details previously unseen by other telescopes. An analysis of the dusty feature indicates that the star’s light is pushing away the smallest particles, while larger grains form a trailing dust tail extending from the secondary debris disk.

Debris Disk Dichotomy

Fascinatingly, the Webb telescope has identified temperature differences between the two debris disks, pointing towards different compositions. This aligns with observations made by the Atacama Large Millimeter Array in 2014, which detected a clump of carbon monoxide near the newly found dust feature. Carbon monoxide’s presence is intriguing as it is typically eliminated by star radiation within a century, thus supporting the hypothesis of a recent collision.

The magnitude of dust in this tail is estimated to be equivalent to a large asteroid spread over 10 billion miles. This revelation paints a potentially more turbulent picture of the Beta Pictoris system than previously understood. As the data from the James Webb Space Telescope continues to pour in, our understanding of the cosmos is set to expand, with each discovery opening a new window into the enigmatic universe.

Science & Technology space United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

