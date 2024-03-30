ISRO's 'Pushpak' RLV Mission Triumph: Revolutionizing Cost-Effective Space Access

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), named 'Pushpak.' The mission, which took place in April 2024, marks a significant achievement in ISRO's efforts to reduce the cost of launching payloads into space.

DEVELOPING INDIA'S 'PUSHPAK' VIMAN

The RLV program focuses on three key areas: powerful engine, surviving re-entry, and safe landing. First is the scramjet engine, which, unlike traditional engines, uses the vehicle's high speed to compress incoming air, eliminating the need to carry a heavy oxidiser. This not only will reduce the liftoff mass of the vehicle, but also the cost. Re-entry heat management has remained a headache for space agencies across the world. Isro is testing heat-resistant materials and re-entry profiles to ensure the vehicle survives the intense heat generated by hypersonic travel. Landing safely on all three gears is paramount. The vehicle will act like a glider as it approaches the runway, and the system should be precise and to the point in making that pitch-perfect landing.

RE-ENTERING IN ONE PIECE

Safeguarding Pushpak during its fiery return to Earth's atmosphere is crucial. Isro is testing heat-resistant materials and re-entry profiles to ensure the vehicle survives the intense heat generated by hypersonic travel. In May 2016, a test flight reached an altitude of 65 km and re-entered the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds, validating the RLV's design.

NAILING THE TOUCHDOWN

On March 22, 2024, the RLV Landing Experiment (LEX) showcased the third crucial aspect of this vision: autonomous landing. Pushpak successfully demonstrated its ability to autonomously course correct and land. These technologies include state-of-the-art navigation systems, a pseudolite system acting as a ground-based GPS alternative, a Ka-band radar altimeter for precise altitude measurements, an indigenous NavIC receiver, and an innovative landing gear system. Additionally, the mission used aerofoil honey-comb fins and a brake parachute system for controlled descent and landing.

The Pushpak mission represents a leap toward making space exploration more sustainable and cost-effective. By demonstrating the reuse capability of flight hardware and systems, Isro has shown that it is possible to conduct space missions at a fraction of the cost. Pushpak is incrementally headed towards becoming a reality as India opens up the space for the world.