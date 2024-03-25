ISRO's PSLV-C58 Achieves Zero Orbital Debris with POEM-3's Re-entry, Marks Milestone in Space Sustainability

On January 1, ISRO embarked on a mission that would etch its name into the annals of space sustainability history. Utilizing the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for the PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission, ISRO successfully ensured a zero orbital debris outcome, a feat that resonates with the growing concern over space junk. This mission saw the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) accomplish a 'fiery end' through re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on March 21, marking another milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Strategic Deorbiting and Passivation

Following the primary mission's success of deploying all satellites into their desired orbits, ISRO transitioned the terminal stage of the PSLV into POEM-3, a 3-axis stabilized platform. Through strategic deorbiting from an altitude of 650 km to 350 km, ISRO facilitated POEM-3's early re-entry. This maneuver, coupled with the passivation process to remove residual propellants, significantly minimized accidental break-up risks. POEM-3 was equipped with nine experimental payloads, including six from Non-Government Entities (NGEs), through the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN'SPACe), focusing on technology demonstrations and scientific experiments.

Innovations and Collaborations

The mission leveraged POEM as a cost-effective platform for short-duration space-borne experiments, attracting academia, startups, and NGEs. These entities utilized the opportunity to conduct experiments involving electric thrusters, satellite dispensers, and star-tracking among others. Additionally, POEM-3 introduced new features like avionics in single-chain configuration and new in-orbit navigation algorithms. The controlled dumping of residual propellant post-mission exemplified ISRO's innovative approach to minimizing disturbances during passivation.

Ensuring Future Space Safety

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and realizing POEM by augmenting the 4th stage of PSLV, marking the third successful mission in the series. ISRO's commitment to providing a cost-effective orbital experiment platform addresses the critical issue of space debris. With the increasing threat posed by small satellite constellations, ISRO's endeavors in advanced debris tracking systems, space-object deorbiting technologies, and responsible satellite deployment practices are crucial for safeguarding orbital environments for present and future space ventures.

As space exploration continues to advance, ISRO's pioneering efforts in ensuring zero orbital debris through missions like PSLV-C58/XPoSat set a benchmark in space sustainability. This achievement not only highlights the agency's innovative spirit but also its dedication to preserving the orbital environment for generations to come. The successful end of POEM-3 paves the way for future missions to follow in its path of minimizing space debris, fostering a safer space exploration landscape.