ISRO Chief Tours Skyroot Aerospace, Eyes 2024 for Vikram-I Launch: India's Space Sector Leaps

On a significant Wednesday, Dr. S Somanath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), made a pivotal visit to Skyroot Aerospace's MAX-Q headquarters, marking a momentous occasion in India's journey towards advanced space exploration and collaboration between the government and private sectors. During his visit, the developments of the Vikram-I launch vehicle were showcased, with its maiden launch scheduled for the third quarter of 2024, heralding a new chapter for India's ambitions in space technology.

Forging New Frontiers

Founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace has positioned itself at the forefront of India's burgeoning space industry. Last year, the company etched its name in history by successfully launching Vikram-S, South Asia's first privately developed rocket, underscoring the region's growing prowess in space exploration. Dr. Somanath's visit to the facility, where he was introduced to the Vikram-1 hardware, underlines the collaborative spirit driving India's space ambitions. The Vikram-1, representing Skyroot's vision for a series of small-lift launch vehicles, is designed to cater to the increasing demand of the small satellite market.

A Step Towards the Stars

In a significant development, Skyroot Aerospace recently celebrated the successful test firing of the second-stage engine of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle, named Kalam-250. This test, conducted at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in March 2024, was a critical milestone in the Vikram-1's journey to its maiden flight. The involvement of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in providing a proprietary safety device for the test, coupled with the use of solid propellant processed at Solar Industries' Nagpur facility, highlights the collaborative ecosystem supporting India's space endeavors.

Looking to the Horizon

The anticipation for Skyroot's upcoming orbital launch is palpable, with the Vikram-1 poised to further solidify India's position in the global space industry. The successful tests and the ongoing preparations underscore the synergy between ISRO and private entities like Skyroot Aerospace, setting the stage for a vibrant space exploration and technology sector in India. As the countdown to the Vikram-I's maiden voyage continues, the nation watches with bated breath, ready to embrace its role as a key player in the next era of space exploration.

As Dr. Somanath's visit to Skyroot Aerospace showcases, India's journey into the cosmos is no longer a solitary endeavor but a collaborative mission harnessing the strengths of both public and private sectors. The upcoming launch of