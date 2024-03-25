India's ISRO Triumphs with Pushpak Viman: Dawn of Swadeshi Space Shuttle Era

In a landmark achievement for India's space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested its indigenous reusable launch vehicle, Pushpak viman, marking a significant milestone in the country's aerospace advancements. Conducted in Karnataka, this test witnessed the SUV-sized winged rocket making a precision landing on a runway, after its release from an Air Force helicopter, demonstrating India's burgeoning capabilities in the reusable rocket segment. ISRO Chief S Somanath lauded the mission's success, describing the outcomes as "excellent and precise," underscoring the technological prowess and proficiency of the agency.

Revolutionizing Space Exploration

Pushpak viman's successful landing is not just a testament to ISRO's engineering expertise but also a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable space exploration. The mission aimed to simulate the conditions of a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) returning from space. Despite being released from an off-nominal position, Pushpak viman autonomously navigated towards the runway, making necessary corrections before landing with remarkable accuracy. The combination of a brake parachute, landing gear brakes, and a nose wheel steering system facilitated this precision landing, demonstrating the vehicle's autonomous landing capabilities under complex scenarios.

The Path Ahead

This successful experiment represents the third flight of Pushpak viman, showcasing its robotic landing abilities. While operational deployment may still be years away, Pushpak symbolizes India's ambitious strides towards making space access more affordable and sustainable. ISRO's vision extends to making the upper stage of the launch vehicle reusable, aiming to reduce costs and minimize space debris. The potential applications of Pushpak viman are vast, including refueling in-orbit satellites and retrieving satellites for refurbishment, which could revolutionize how space missions are conceived and executed.

A Legacy in the Making

Named after the mythical 'Pushpak Viman' from the Ramayana, this project, which began a decade ago, has now culminated in a significant achievement, reflecting over ₹100 crore of government investment and the dedication of a team of engineers and scientists. Weighing 1.75 tons and measuring 6.5 meters, this aeroplane-like craft is equipped with small thrusters for precise navigation during descent. The successful landing of Pushpak viman adds a new chapter to ISRO's legacy, positioning India as a formidable player in the global space arena and paving the way for future advancements in space technology.