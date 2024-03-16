Comet That Comes Around Once in Every 71 Years Lights Up Night Sky, Promises Spectacular View for Stargazers

As Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks makes its once-every-71-years journey back to our inner Solar System, it has become the subject of excitement and anticipation among astronomers and sky enthusiasts alike. Currently visible with binoculars or small telescopes, this celestial wanderer is expected to brighten significantly in the coming weeks, offering a potentially spectacular show that could be visible to the naked eye under the right conditions.

Exploring 12P/Pons-Brooks

Discovered by Jean-Louis Pons and William Robert Brooks, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is a periodic comet that spends the majority of its orbital period in the cold, outer reaches of the Solar System. As it approaches the Sun, the increase in temperature causes its icy components to sublimate, transforming directly from solid to gas. This process results in the formation of a glowing coma and a tail that extends for millions of miles, creating the magnificent spectacle that can be observed from Earth. According to Dr. Megan Argo, an astrophysicist, the comet is currently developing a tail, but it is not yet visible without the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

Best Viewing Practices

For those eager to catch a glimpse of 12P/Pons-Brooks, the comet is located below and slightly to the left of the Andromeda galaxy. Amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson advises finding a location with dark skies, free of light pollution, and without obstructions such as tall trees or buildings. While binoculars are necessary for now, there is hope that the comet will brighten enough to be seen with the naked eye. Atkinson also suggests using a DSLR camera on a tripod or a telescope for those interested in capturing images of the comet, as it is too faint and small for most phone cameras to pick up.

What Lies Ahead

The anticipated increase in brightness of 12P/Pons-Brooks in the coming weeks has captivated the astronomical community and skywatchers worldwide. Its visibility is expected to peak next month, coinciding with a total solar eclipse, providing a rare and breathtaking opportunity for observation. As it continues its path through the sky, the comet promises to be a remarkable sight, reminding us of the dynamic nature of our universe and the beauty that lies beyond our planet.

As we await its peak visibility, 12P/Pons-Brooks serves as a celestial beacon, inviting us to look up and marvel at the wonders of the cosmos. Its journey through the night sky is a testament to the enduring allure of comets, celestial bodies that have fascinated humanity throughout history. Whether you are an avid astronomer or a casual stargazer, the coming weeks offer a unique opportunity to witness a spectacular cosmic event that will not occur again for another 71 years.