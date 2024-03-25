Celestial Spectacle: Moon Grazes Past Bright Star Spica, Illuminating Spring Skies

This week, sky watchers are in for a stellar treat as the almost full moon makes a close pass by Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, offering a breathtaking celestial spectacle. The event, occurring on the 26th of March, is particularly notable as the moon, still 97.5% illuminated following its full phase on the 24th, aligns with Spica, a star with a luminosity 12,000 times that of our Sun, located approximately 250 light years away.

Ancient Connections and Modern Observations

Spica's significance extends beyond its astronomical attributes, reaching into the realm of ancient history. Associated with Hathor, the ancient Egyptian sky goddess, Spica was once aligned with a temple in Thebes, constructed in 3200BC. This alignment, however, has shifted due to the precession of Earth's rotation axis, a gradual circular motion that takes approximately 26,000 years to complete. Today, this event captivates both historians and astronomers alike, bridging the gap between ancient celestial reverence and contemporary stargazing.

Viewing from London and the Shift to British Summer Time

For those in London, the best time to witness this celestial pairing is at 22:00 GMT on the 26th of March, looking south-east. This viewing is made even more special with the transition to British summer time on the 31st of March, marking a shift to longer days and shorter nights. Observers are encouraged to take advantage of the darker evening skies before this transition, to catch a glimpse of the moon and Spica as they make their close pass.

Understanding Spica's Stellar Characteristics

Spica stands out in the night sky not just for its brightness but also for its impressive physical characteristics. With more than seven times the mass of the Sun and a radius seven-and-a-half times larger, its luminosity is a beacon in the constellation of Virgo. This event provides an excellent opportunity for amateur astronomers to explore the wonders of our galaxy, from the comfort of their backyards.

As the moon glides past Spica, lighting up the spring sky, this celestial event serves as a reminder of the universe's vast beauty and the historical connections humanity shares with the stars. Whether you're an avid stargazer or a casual observer, this alignment is a not-to-be-missed spectacle that highlights the wonders of the cosmos and the ongoing dance of celestial bodies through space and time.