en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Southern California Casinos to Host Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Southern California Casinos to Host Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

Southern California will be alive with the sound of laughter and music as various casinos host a star-studded lineup of live entertainment next week. Among the headliners, Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish, will be gracing the stage at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Haddish, a native of Southern California, has carved out a significant space for herself in the entertainment industry with her sharp wit and animated storytelling.

Rock and Roll Resonance

Music lovers are in for a treat as the iconic rock band, Daughtry, led by Chris Daughtry, a name synonymous with the ‘American Idol’ fame, is set to play at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. Further adding to the rock and roll resonance, classic rock bands from the ’70s and ’80s, Starship and Foghat, are slated to perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, promising to transport fans back in time with their timeless hits.

Comedy Nights

Comedy enthusiasts have their share of the pie too, with Marlon Wayans, recognized for his memorable roles in ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘White Chicks,’ cracking jokes at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. Simultaneously, Anthony Jeselnik, known for his dark humor and infamous performances on Comedy Central’s roasts, is set to perform at Spotlight 29 Casino. The Pechanga Resort Casino is also upping the comedy stakes, announcing new shows every Friday and Saturday nights through February 2024, featuring three comics, including the likes of Sean Tweedley, Kevin Jordan, Debbie Praver, and Manny Hernandez.

More Entertainment Options

For those looking for more than just comedy and music, Red Hawk Resort Casino offers live performances by American Mile on Friday and Kirk Basquez on Saturday. The casino also provides a variety of entertainment options, including go-kart racing, bowling, golf simulators, and virtual reality games at The Apex, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Patrons are encouraged to confirm the schedule and event details on the official websites as they may be subject to change.

0
United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
4 mins ago
Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution
A groundbreaking discovery has been made by a team of researchers who have unearthed what is believed to be the oldest known fossilized skin, dating back to the early Permian Period, approximated between 289 and 286 million years ago. This significant finding was made in a limestone cave system in Oklahoma and is attributed to
Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution
Baby Phat Marks 25th Anniversary with Iconic Puffer Jacket Relaunch
5 mins ago
Baby Phat Marks 25th Anniversary with Iconic Puffer Jacket Relaunch
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring: A Lifeline Amidst the Education Crisis
5 mins ago
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring: A Lifeline Amidst the Education Crisis
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
4 mins ago
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
5 mins ago
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Pete Davidson's Unsettling Encounter: Stalker in his Home
5 mins ago
Pete Davidson's Unsettling Encounter: Stalker in his Home
Latest Headlines
World News
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
5 mins
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
5 mins
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
6 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
6 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
7 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
7 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
8 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
9 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
9 mins
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app